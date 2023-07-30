‘Admire my character’s humanity’: Gal Gadot  

Sally James By

Express News Service

Gal Gadot with Alia Bhatt (l)

How would you describe Heart of Stone? It is a fun film with the perfect ingredients––humour, huge action-set pieces, drama and great characters. The story is women-driven and takes place in beautiful locations all around the world. I'm really excited for everyone to see it. What can you tell us about your character, Rachel Stone? What do you like about her? She is an elite MI6 agent trying to protect her cover alongside Parker (played by Jamie Dornan) and the rest of the team. We're working to stop a very dangerous criminal called Keya Dhawan (played by Alia Bhatt). I admire my character's humanity and ability to have an open mind. I also love how she is something of a loose cannon. That was fun for me. What is it about the action genre that appeals to you? For me, it's more about the story, the character and the people I am working with than the genre. I'm really not addicted to adrenaline in my own life, so I don't know what it is. I'm much more of a geek than I am an action hero-type, but I always try to be prepared for anything. Do you think you would make a good spy in real life? I think I could make a great spy actually (laughs). You not only star in the movie but are also one of the producers. What was it like having double the responsibility? It was a lot––like being pregnant with two elephants (laughs). This is actually the first movie my husband and I have produced as part of our production company, Pilot Wave. It's taken four long years for us to get to this point. Gal Gadot with Alia Bhatt (l) How was it working with your husband as a co-producer? We figured out early on that it was okay to disagree. From that moment, it's been super smooth. Jaron and I are very close. We see eye-to-eye on most things. To be able to work with the person you trust and love the most is the best. He and I care for the same things. We are always together so it makes sense to work together. How did you enjoy working with the rest of the cast on this movie? I loved it. Tom Harper is such a brilliant director. (Jamie) Dornan and Sophie Okonedo were a joy to work with. And (Alia) Bhatt is such a talented Bollywood actor. We had so much fun together, which I think shows on the screen. We were lucky that we had such immediate chemistry because it's not always like that. What is your training regime like for a movie like Heart of Stone? I make sure to always work out because it just makes me feel much better and I enjoy it. I get to the point that, when I don't work out, I miss it. I don't take many breaks, which means I'm usually ready for most physical challenges in films. As a mother of young daughters, how does it feel to make a woman-driven movie such as this? It feels important. I want them to see themselves on the screen and for them to feel part of it. I have kids, Jamie has kids and they all came to set. We were all together on this journey. You make a point of sending a positive message to your young fans, but what message do you wish you could have given yourself when you were younger? Stop worrying and just chill and enjoy the ride because whatever needs to happen will happen. That's what I still tell myself. You are playing the Evil Queen in the upcoming film, Snow White. What can you tell us about that? It was a different experience for me. I got to dance and sing and play an iconic, larger-than-life character. It's fun to play the villain sometimes and it doesn't get better than the Evil Queen.Asia Features