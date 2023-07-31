Bella Thorne, Jack Kilmer to headline The Tower  

Home Entertainment English

Actors Bella Thorne and Jack Kilmer are teaming up for an upcoming film titled, The Tower.

A collage of Bella Thorne (L) and Jack Kilmer, used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

Actors Bella Thorne and Jack Kilmer are teaming up for an upcoming film titled, The Tower. The film is helmed by Adam Sigal, best known for the 2022 American science-fiction comedy film Chariot. In the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the film received a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement, along with 101 other projects. This agreement permits members to participate in casting auditions and negotiations.

Billed to be a fantasy drama, The Tower tells the story of a mysterious mermaid who is trapped in a water tower and who gets lost even in the memories of the people. The film is currently under production and also features Cam Gigandet and Chris Mullinax in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Bella Thorne is best known for her television shows, including Shake It Up (2010–2013) and Famous in Love (2017–2018). It is to be noted that Paint Her Red, Thorne’s debut directorial short film, premiered at the Taormina Film Festival. On the acting front, the actor has a slew of films lined up, including Rumble Through the Dark, Saint Clare and The Trainer.

Jack Kilmer’s best-known acting credits include Palo Alto and Lords of Chaos. It is to be noted that Kilmer narrated the documentary Val, based on the life and career of his father, Val Kilmer.

