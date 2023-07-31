Judy Dench says she is no longer able to see on film sets

By Online Desk

One of the UK's best-known actors, Judi Dench, who appeared in eight James Bond movies, has said that she is no longer able to see on film sets.

The 88-year-old actor has long been open about the effects on her professional life of her age-related macular degeneration and the need for her to memorise lines orally before going on set.

The Guardian quoted her as saying to Sunday Mirror, “I can’t see on a film set any more” … “and I can’t see to read. But you just deal with it”.

The actor, perhaps most famed for her role as M16 chief M in James Bond, added she wants to work “as much as I can”, despite the difficulties she’s having learning lines because of her degenerative eye condition, which has left her barely able to see.

She continues to work, she said, because “I have an irrational fear of boredom. That’s why I now have this tattoo that says carpe diem. That’s what we should live by.”



