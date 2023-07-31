Home Entertainment English

Release date of Kraven ... postponed 

Kraven the Hunter, the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off from Sony and Marvel, will hit the theatres on August 30, 2024. 

Published: 31st July 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

Kraven the Hunter, the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off from Sony and Marvel, will hit the theatres on August 30, 2024. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on October 6, and the release date has been pushed forward due to the ongoing Writers’ and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Though most plot details about the film are unknown for now, we know that the feature will focus on the titular villain, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Prior to the film, Taylor-Johnson made his Marvel debut in the MCU as Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron and, briefly, in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kraven the Hunter Spider Man
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp