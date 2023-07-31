Release date of Kraven ... postponed 

By Express News Service

Kraven the Hunter, the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off from Sony and Marvel, will hit the theatres on August 30, 2024. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on October 6, and the release date has been pushed forward due to the ongoing Writers’ and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Though most plot details about the film are unknown for now, we know that the feature will focus on the titular villain, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Prior to the film, Taylor-Johnson made his Marvel debut in the MCU as Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron and, briefly, in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Kraven the Hunter, the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off from Sony and Marvel, will hit the theatres on August 30, 2024. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on October 6, and the release date has been pushed forward due to the ongoing Writers’ and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Though most plot details about the film are unknown for now, we know that the feature will focus on the titular villain, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Prior to the film, Taylor-Johnson made his Marvel debut in the MCU as Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron and, briefly, in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.