Home Entertainment English

Lashana Lynch joins Eddie Redmayne in 'Day of the Jackal' series 

The show, based on author Frederick Forsyth's novel of the same name, hails from Universal International Studios and Carnival Films.

Published: 03rd June 2023 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Lashana lynch

British star Lashana lynch. (Photo | Wikipedia)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British star Lashana Lynch will feature alongside Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne in the upcoming series "The Day of the Jackal".

The show, based on author Frederick Forsyth's novel of the same name, hails from Universal International Studios and Carnival Films.

The book was previously adapted into a 1973 film, starring Edward Fox and Michael Lonsdale.

It has been reimagined as a contemporary story set amidst the current turbulent geo-political landscape and will delve deeper into the chameleon-like 'anti-hero'.

Redmayne will essay the role of the notorious assassin The Jackal in the show which will be written by Ronan Bennett and directed by Brian Kirk.

Lynch, known for starring in "Captain Marvel", "Woman King" and "No Time To Die", will play Bianca, a "tenacious law enforcement agent determined to catch The Jackal", reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

"The Day of the Jackal" will air on streaming service Peacock in the US and Sky in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Redmayne will also executive produce alongside Carnival Films' Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant, and Sky Studios' Sam Hoyle.

Marianne Buckland serves as co-executive producer, Frederick Forsyth is consulting producer and Christopher Hall is a producer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lashana Lynch Eddie Redmayne The Day of the Jackal
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp