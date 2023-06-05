Home Entertainment English

Tom Cruise 'would love to meet someone special' after three failed marriages

A source has revealed Tom's friends have now given him some dating advice as he searches for "the one."

Published: 05th June 2023 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Tom Cruise has been married to Hollywood stars Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, with the actor most recently being romantically linked to Shakira.

The unlikely pair met at the Formula 1 Grand Prix and while it seems Tom was "very interested in pursuing" the singer, she wasn't so keen, reports mirror.co.uk.

A source has revealed Tom's friends have now given him some dating advice as he searches for "the one."

The comments come after it was revealed Shakira "begged" Tom to "stop flirting with her" as the situation became "too much" for her following her painful split with Gerard Pique.

The 46-year-old singer and Barcelona defender, 36, announced their shock breakup in June last year after 12 years together.

Gerard has since moved on with Clara Chia Marti, 24.

"She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part - she was just being friendly. She's flattered but not interested," an insider told Heat Magazine.

The insider added that Tom has been searching for the right woman for years and said he has "the highest standards" and won't settle for "second best" in a potential lover.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tom Cruise Shakira
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp