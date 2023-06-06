Home Entertainment English

'Avatar: The Way of Water' gets OTT release date

The sequel to the 2009 blockbuster by James Cameron is set more than a decade after the story of the first film ends.

Published: 06th June 2023

Avatar: The Way of Water

A still from James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water'.

By Express News Service

James Cameron's latest film at the theatres, Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 7. An American epic science fiction film, 'Avatar 2' had a screenplay written by James Cameron along with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster, is set more than a decade after the story of the first film ends.

It follows Jake and Neyitiri as they build their family and battle their past, which seems to be catching up with them. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet.

Avatar: The Way of Water hit theatres on December 16, 2022. The film was appreciated for its visual effects and technical achievements and criticised for its plotline and lengthy runtime.

Having had great success at the box office, the film is the highest-grossing film of 2022, the highest-grossing film since the pandemic, and the third-highest-grossing film of all time. 

