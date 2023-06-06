'Captain America 4' retitled 'Brave New World' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Marvel Studios on Tuesday announced that its upcoming fourth "Captain America" movie is titled "Brave New World".

The studio shared the new title of the movie, which was earlier named "Captain America: New World Order", on Twitter.

"Captain America: Brave New World. In theatres May 3, 2024," a post on Marvel Studios' official page read.

The makers also shared a first-look photo of stars Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford on the film's set.

Marvel Studios announced in July last year that "Captain America 4" would be titled"New World Order" and be released on May 3, 2024.

The film marks Anthony Mackie's maiden outing as the titular hero in a feature film. He started in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the Falcon and took on the Captain America role in the Disney+ series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.'

"Captain America: Brave New World" is directed by Julius Onah.

He has also co-written the film with Malcolm Spellman, who was the creator of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Ford is making his MCU debut in the film as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, who is the President of the United States in 'Brave New World.'

Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson are reprising their roles of Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns from 'The Incredible Hulk.' Actors Shira Haas and Danny Ramirez round out the cast.

Chris Evans originated the role of Captain America in the MCU.

He exited the superhero franchise with "Avengers: Endgame".

