 Hocus Pocus 3 in development at Disney

A third instalment of the Hocus Pocus film series is at work at Walt Disney Pictures, with the company’s president Sean Bailey confirming the update in a recent interview.

However, Bailey did not offer any further details regarding the development. The film’s second instalment premiered 29 years after the first film was released and became a success.

The original Hocus Pocus starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of Sanderson witch sisters brought to life 300 years after the Salem witch trials and discovered that Halloween is now just a holiday.

The second film brought back the Sanderson sisters with the actors returning for their respective roles. With a new cast of teenagers also involved, the second film hinted at a sequel with the post-credits scene.

