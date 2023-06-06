Idris Elba joins the cast of Extraction 2

By Express News Service

Idris Elba is the newest addition to the cast of Chris Hemsworth’s actioner sequel Extraction 2. It may be noted that Elba played Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Hemsworth played Thor. The makers broke the news through a short teaser released by the streaming giant Netflix. The film has been helmed by Sam Hargrave, the action choreographer-turned-filmmaker, who directed the first part of the franchise.

Written by Joe Russo, based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Extraction 2 is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Besides Chris Hemsworth, Extraction 2 also stars an ensemble cast including Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, and Justin Howell.Apart from this, Elba, who was last seen in Luther: The Fallen Sun, has the action comedy Heads of State coming up.

