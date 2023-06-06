Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Myra Molloy cast in Cruel Intentions adaptation

By Express News Service

Amazon has zeroed in on the main cast of its upcoming series adaptation of the 1999 cult film Cruel Intentions. Actors Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Myra Molloy, will feature as the leads along with a cast comprising Khobe Clarke, Brooke Lena Johnson, Sara Silva, Sean Patrick Thomas, and John Harlan Kim.

The upcoming series is set in Washington DC and comes from writers Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman, along with Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Original Film. The series will premiere on Prime Video with the date yet to be announced. The original film, which was released in 1999, was directed by Roger Kumble and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.

Inspired by the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos, the series revolves around two step-siblings who can go to any extent to achieve what they want. Phoebe will be writing the series while Sarah will be supervising.

