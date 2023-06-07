Make love, not war: Cinema without borders introduces 'Fallen Leaves'

Namrata Joshi By

Express News Service

Ansa and Holappa have just come out of their first movie date at the Ritz theatre. How did she like the film, he asks her. “I never laughed so much,” she says. Ansa (Alma Poysti) and Holappa (Jussi Vatanen) are the protagonists in Finnish auteur Aki Kaurismaki’s new film Fallen Leaves which premiered in the competition section of the Cannes Film Festival. The film under discussion within the film is Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy The Dead Don’t Die that, incidentally, was the opening film at Cannes

in 2019.

Later, outside the theatre, standing by the poster of David Lean’s 1945 classic, Brief Encounter, Holappa tells Ansa that he doesn’t even know her name. “I’ll tell you next time,” she says, scribbling her phone number on a piece of paper. Time spent well together at the movies holds the promise of another date.

“In a crooked little town, they were lost and never found. Fallen leaves, fallen leaves, fallen leaves on the ground”—the opening lines of the popular song Fallen Leaves by Canadian rock band Billy Talent could well be a description of Ansa and Holappa—single, lonely, cast adrift in Helsinki. She works in the supermarket and, later, sorts out plastic to make a living.

He is also from the working class, an alcoholic. Both are seeking love yet unsure of it, hesitant about giving in to it. An accidental meeting throws a possibility at them of finding companionship in each other. Will love find a way to them? Or will it be another lost chance? What follows is a tale of a relationship taking a wrong turn because of a lost piece of paper and an unforeseen mishap. Is romance impossible for them, like it was for Laura and Alec in Brief Encounter?

Fallen Leaves might feel like a very simple and straightforward film on paper, and it truly is, but in a good way. There are the poker-faced characters, their banal routines, the automated existence finding release in alcohol, cigarettes and karaoke. It is matched by the film’s own formal, staccato rhythm and aesthetic minimalism. However, the invocation of solitariness is not entirely marked by sadness. Then there are sudden, brilliant bursts of characteristic Scandinavian deadpan humour that make you smile. Like a macho singer at the karaoke reminding that “tough guys don’t sing”. Or two cinephiles discussing Jarmusch’s film in the same breath as Jean-Luc Godard and Robert Bresson.

Love might be reticent in Kaurismaki’s world but not entirely absent. It comes home to Ansa in the form of a stray, who she names Chaplin. Dogs after all are unconditionally giving where humans stay woefully stingy with emotions. Incidentally, the mutt who played Chaplin won the Grand Jury prize in Palm Dog, the independent canine competition at Cannes, even as the film itself won the jury prize in the official competition section.

Like the filmmaking itself, the romance might feel spartan but eventually turns out rich, beautiful and affirming with the deceptively easy but fabulously synergistic performances from Poysti and Vatanen. And more so with Kaurismaki’s thoughtful and thought-through homages to Cinema. The radio broadcast of the Russian aggression in Ukraine forms a permanent soundtrack in the film as much as Kaurismaki’s pick of his own favourite songs. The choice of music along with Jarmusch’s film on the zombie apocalypse becomes emblematic of the larger catastrophes and devastation in the real world.

Ansa and Holappa’s concerted search for love then is like a counter-dote. The two might be in need of it but so is the world at large, more now than ever before. Kaurismaki fashions a gentle, profound, hopeful cinematic gem about the human condition in Fallen Leaves that is of the times yet timeless.

Cinema Without Borders

In this weekly column, the writer introduces you to powerful cinema from across the world

