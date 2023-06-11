Home Entertainment English

Deepika Padukone was one of my favourite people to work with, says actor Vin Diesel

Published: 11th June 2023 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 04:56 PM

Vin Diesel with Deepika Padukone

Hollywood star Vin Diesel with Deepika Padukone (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES/ MUMBAI: Hollywood star Vin Diesel says he is looking forward to visiting India again years after Deepika Padukone, his co-star of "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" brought him to the country.

Diesel came to India in 2017 to promote "XXX: Return of Xander Cage", the American action thriller film which marked Padukone's Hollywood debut.

Diesel posted a still of him and Padukone from the movie on Instagram and called the "Pathaan" star one of his "favourite people to work with".

"Spirit lead me @deepikapadukone was one of my favourite people to work with. She brought me to India and I loved it. Looking forward to my return. All love, always," the 55-year-old actor wrote on Saturday night.

Padukone, who played the role of Serena Unger in "XXX: Return of Xander Cage", shared Diesel's post on her Instagram Story with hearts.

On his visit to India in 2017, Diesel interacted with fans at a special musical event ahead of the film's premiere.

He also shook a leg with Padukone on her hit track "Lungi Dance" from "Chennai Express".

