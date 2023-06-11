Deepika Padukone was one of my favourite people to work with, says actor Vin Diesel
Diesel came to India in 2017 to promote "XXX: Return of Xander Cage", the American action thriller film which marked Padukone's Hollywood debut.
LOS ANGELES/ MUMBAI: Hollywood star Vin Diesel says he is looking forward to visiting India again years after Deepika Padukone, his co-star of "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" brought him to the country.
Diesel posted a still of him and Padukone from the movie on Instagram and called the "Pathaan" star one of his "favourite people to work with".
"Spirit lead me @deepikapadukone was one of my favourite people to work with. She brought me to India and I loved it. Looking forward to my return. All love, always," the 55-year-old actor wrote on Saturday night.
Padukone, who played the role of Serena Unger in "XXX: Return of Xander Cage", shared Diesel's post on her Instagram Story with hearts.
On his visit to India in 2017, Diesel interacted with fans at a special musical event ahead of the film's premiere.
He also shook a leg with Padukone on her hit track "Lungi Dance" from "Chennai Express".