‘It was wonderful to return to our weird, dysfunctional family’, says Scottish actor Karen Gillan 

Katie Ellis By

Express News Service

What was it like to be in the Guardians of the Galaxy world, one last time?

There were so many emotions wrapped up in the making of this film. It was wonderful to return to our weird, dysfunctional family again and play these characters, but knowing that this is the last one definitely made it emotional. There was a lot of laughter and tears. I think we really felt the fact that it was the end of an era for all of us.

How did you prepare to play a character like Nebula compared to the other, more normal, roles of yours in films such as The Call of the Wild or Jumanji?

My process has always been the same, whether it’s an alien, otherworldly character like Nebula, or a human, who is probably way cooler than I am in real life. It’s all about suppressing my natural impulses to play a part.

What is your take on Nebula’s journey as a character since the first Guardians of the Galaxy, almost a decade ago?

She has changed a lot. She started off very bitter and angry, but over the course of three films, she has developed a personality of her own through everything she has been through. She’s still tough and aggressive, but I’ve loved introducing a little more humour and levity to her persona. In this one, you really feel how connected she is to the other Guardians, and how she sees them as her family. It’s

a huge transformation from the first volume, where she was a sadistic and tortured person, who did not know how to love or be loved.

In Avengers: Endgame, we saw Nebula kill her past self. How has she come to terms with that?

I think she is actually fine with it (laughs). It was a cathartic experience; like killing the version of herself she disliked, once and for all.

In the latest film, we see you carry a lifeless Chris Pratt. Was that difficult?

I didn’t actually have to carry Chris. It was this amazing and freakishly life-like Chris Pratt doll.

It had hair and everything! So, I didn’t have to actually lift him, but it was still pretty heavy.

Will Poulter joins the cast in the latest instalment as Adam Warlock. Tell us about working with him.

He is brilliant. His character is neither a villain, nor a hero, but it was fun to go up against someone as powerful as that.

How would you sum up the last 10 years and your career since joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

It’s been incredible. I had no idea that it would last this long. When I signed up, I thought it would be eight days of filming, and then they would kill off the character for good, but here I am, an official Guardian!

I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity, and the support from the fans. And James Gunn; he gave me a career in films in America. He is a wonderful director and one of the most caring people

I have come across in my life. He created a Guardians family, both on and off screen.

Looking back, what has been your favourite Nebula scene?

There are so many. There’s the one where Nebula fights past Nebula; that was fun. There’s also my monologue about what Thanos did to me in the second film, and the scene with Zoe Saldana (Gamora) when Nebula tells her how all she wanted was a sister. I have basically just loved playing the character.

Besides the Guardians of the Galaxy, you have been involved with other franchise films such as Doctor Who and Jumanji. Which character are you recognised as the most by fans?

Weirdly, it’s Nebula. I get some Doctor Who and Jumanji, which makes sense because you actually do see my face in them, but somehow a lot of people can spot me as Nebula from a mile away.



––Asia Features



