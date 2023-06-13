Home Entertainment English

Gerard Butler & Ali Fazal's 'Kandahar' to release on Prime Video on June 16

Kandahar draws inspiration from true events from the life of a former military intelligence officer and is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, best known for Angel Has Fallen and Greenland.

Published: 13th June 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Ali Fazal in 'Kandahar'.

Ali Fazal in 'Kandahar'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal-starrer action-thriller Kandahar will premiere in India on Prime Video on June 16, the streaming platform announced Tuesday.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, best known for Angel Has Fallen and Greenland, the movie released theatrically in the US in May.

Written by Mitchell LaFortune, Kandahar draws inspiration from true events from the life of a former military intelligence officer.

In the movie, Fazal plays the role of Kahil, who goes up against Tom Harris (Butler) in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

"Kandahar releasing on Prime Video in India is a homecoming of sorts for me. Shooting with Gerard Butler and the entire team in a different landscape was a truly gratifying experience for me as an actor. With power-packed action and an adrenaline-filled ride, I cannot wait for viewers to watch this thrilling entertainer on Prime Video," Fazal said in a statement.

Manish Menghani, Director - Content Licensing at Prime Video, India, said they are pleased to bring the Hollywood action-thriller on their platform.

"The film adds to our great selection of English entertainment for local consumers. Gerald's great performance and Ali, who has garnered much love for his role in Mirzapur, give Indian audiences even more reason to watch this action-packed film," he said.

The film follows the story of an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Butler), taking viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey deep into hostile territory in Afghanistan.

When an intelligence leak exposes his identity and mission, he must navigate through the perilous obstacles alongside his Afghan translator Mo (Navid Negahban), to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces unit tasked with hunting them down, read the official synopsis.

Produced by Thunder Road Films, known for backing the John Wick series, G-BASE, Capstone Group, and MBC Studios, Kandahar will be available in English, along with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language.

Capstone Studios' Christian Mercuri said they are excited to have collaborated with Prime Video to launch Kandahar for Indian audiences.

"Kandahar has been an incredible labour of love. The gripping narrative and brilliant cinematography is sure to captivate the Indian audience, taking them on an unforgettable cinematic journey that will keep them on the edge of their seats," Mercuri said.

Actors Navid Negahban, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, Vassilis Koukalani, Mark Arnold, Corey Johnson, and Abdullah Alnaji round out the cast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kandahar Gerard Butler Ali Fazal Prime Video Ric Roman Waugh
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp