Sophie Thatcher to star in sci-fi thriller 'Companion'

By Express News Service

Actor Sophie Thatcher, who rose to fame through the American television series, Yellowjackets, Joined the acts of the upcoming sci-fi thriller Companion. Written and helmed by Drew Hancock, marking his directorial debut, the film also stars Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri and Harvey Guillén.

Companion will be produced by Zach Cregger, who previously wrote and helmed the 2022 American horror thriller film Barbarian. Cregger is co-producing the feature along with Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz of BoulderLight Pictures.

Earlier, Companion was planned to serve as a follow-up to Barbarian. Later, Zach Cregger shifted to focus on his own script, Weapons, which is set to feature Renate Reinsve and Pedro Pascal. However, the Barbarian team helped Companion and backed Hancock to make his directorial debut.

Apart from Yellowjackets, Sophie Thatcher’s popular acting credits include The Boogeyman, Blink, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Exorcist.



