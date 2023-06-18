Jennifer Lee not returning to direct 'Frozen 3'

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Jennifer Lee who helmed Frozen and Frozen 2, will not be returning to the director's chair for the upcoming Frozen 3. The third installment was announced by Disney during the Q1 earnings call earlier this year. However, the name of the new director who will take the reins is not yet revealed.

Besides the Frozen films, Jennifer is known for writing the story of Zootopia and the screenplay for Wreck-It Ralph. She will also be part of the writing team for the upcoming Disney film Wish, alongside Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose.

While she will not be directing Frozen 3, Jennifer is expected to be part as an advisor. "I can’t say where we are with Frozen 3. All our stories are driven by the artists in the studio. Where we’re going with Frozen did not come from me. It came from an incredible person. That’s a new piece, I’ve told no one. And I’ve been blown away by it and I’m just having a blast with that team," she told The Wrap.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

