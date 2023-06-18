Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lee not returning to direct 'Frozen 3'

Besides the Frozen films, Jennifer is known for writing the story of Zootopia and the screenplay for Wreck-It Ralph.

Published: 18th June 2023 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Jennifer Lee who helmed Frozen and Frozen 2, will not be returning to the director's chair for the upcoming Frozen 3.

Filmmaker Jennifer Lee who helmed 'Frozen' and 'Frozen 2'. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Jennifer Lee who helmed Frozen and Frozen 2, will not be returning to the director's chair for the upcoming Frozen 3. The third installment was announced by Disney during the Q1 earnings call earlier this year. However, the name of the new director who will take the reins is not yet revealed.

Besides the Frozen films, Jennifer is known for writing the story of Zootopia and the screenplay for Wreck-It Ralph. She will also be part of the writing team for the upcoming Disney film Wish, alongside Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose.

While she will not be directing Frozen 3, Jennifer is expected to be part as an advisor. "I can’t say where we are with Frozen 3. All our stories are driven by the artists in the studio. Where we’re going with Frozen did not come from me. It came from an incredible person. That’s a new piece, I’ve told no one. And I’ve been blown away by it and I’m just having a blast with that team," she told The Wrap.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jennifer Lee Frozen 3 Disney
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp