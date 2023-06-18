Home Entertainment English

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker expecting first child 

The surprise pregnancy reveal was also a nod to one of Blink-182's most iconic music videos.

Published: 18th June 2023 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Reality television personality Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker. (Photo | AP)

Reality television personality Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Reality television personality Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker are set to welcome their first child.

Kardashian announced the pregnancy with a 'Travis I'm pregnant' sign at a concert by Barker's band Blink-182 at the Los Angeles stop as part of their World Tour 2023/2024 at BMO Stadium, according to the website Entertainment Weekly.

The surprise pregnancy reveal was also a nod to one of Blink-182's most iconic music videos.

It is a callback to the band's 1999 music video for "All the Small Things."

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, went public with their relationship in 2021 and got married in May 2022, first legally with a small Santa Barbara ceremony before an intimate wedding in Italy a few days later.

Kardashian has three children Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, who she co-parents with former husband and Talentless founder Scott Disick.

Barker shares two children Landon (19) and Alabama (17) with former wife, actor Shanna Moakler.

The marriage is Kardashian's first and Barker's third.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Pregnancy announcement
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp