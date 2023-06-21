Emma Myers to lead 'A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder' series adaptation

By Express News Service

Emma Myers, who is best known for playing Enid Sinclair in the Netflix series Wednesday, is set to lead an upcoming murder mystery.

The upcoming series will be an adaptation of Holly Jackson’s young adult fiction, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. The upcoming series also stars newcomer Zain Iqbal in a prominent role.

A Good Girls Guide to Murder revolves around Pip Fitz-Amobi, a 17-year-old who joins forces with a boy named Ravi to investigate the murder of a school girl named Andrea Andie Bell.

Emma Myers will essay Pip Fitz-Amobi’s role while Zain Iqbal plays Ravi.

Directed by Dolly Wells for BBC, the series has a script Written by Poppy Cogan, along with Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke and Ruby Thomas.

The series is produced by Florence Walker.

Emma Myers, who is best known for playing Enid Sinclair in the Netflix series Wednesday, is set to lead an upcoming murder mystery. The upcoming series will be an adaptation of Holly Jackson’s young adult fiction, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. The upcoming series also stars newcomer Zain Iqbal in a prominent role. A Good Girls Guide to Murder revolves around Pip Fitz-Amobi, a 17-year-old who joins forces with a boy named Ravi to investigate the murder of a school girl named Andrea Andie Bell. Emma Myers will essay Pip Fitz-Amobi’s role while Zain Iqbal plays Ravi. Directed by Dolly Wells for BBC, the series has a script Written by Poppy Cogan, along with Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke and Ruby Thomas. The series is produced by Florence Walker.