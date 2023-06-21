South Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide at 33

By Online Desk

South Korean singer Choi Sung-bong. who rose to fame after placing second on the talent show 'Korea's Got Talent' in 2011, has died by suicide, Seoul police said on Wednesday. He was 33.

Several news outlets such as The Korea Times, The Hollywood Reporter, and Pinkvilla have reported that the singer was found dead on Tuesday, at his home in the Yeoksam-dong district in southern Seoul at 9.41 am.

Although a post-mortem has not yet been conducted, Seoul police have speculated that he killed himself after uploading a 'farewell' message on YouTube.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Choi had an underprivileged upbringing and dropped out of music school because he couldn’t afford the tuition fees. After spending years supporting himself as a day labourer, his big break came in 2011 when he landed a spot on Korea’s Got Talent, broadcast by tvN. Choi’s operatic performance of Ennio Morricone’s 'Nella Fantasia' wowed the judges and he advanced to the finals, eventually coming in second place by just 280 votes.

In 2014, he released the album Slow Boy and continued to perform. Choi also got a record deal with the Korean label Bong Bong Company and later published a bestselling memoir about his journey from an impoverished youth to internet fame.

However, his career took a dark turn in 2021 after he launched a public fundraising campaign, claiming that he was fighting multiple forms of cancer and needed money for treatment. It was later revealed to be a hoax which led to controversies surrounding him.

Choi strongly denied all the associated suspicions and made significant efforts, such as disclosing the diagnosis, but all of these were discovered to be forged as well.

Additionally, he was criticised and accused of squandering the one billion won that he received from crowdfunding for entertainment costs. Following this, Choi came out and apologised for his mistakes.

Police believe that the singer killed himself due to the situation at his home as well as the note he uploaded to his YouTube channel which implied suicide.

The note said, "I sincerely apologize to all who suffered from my foolish mistake." Choi also added that he had returned all of the donations he received under false pretences.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

WATCH | Late Korean singer Choi Sung-bong's audition clip

