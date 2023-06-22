Pregnant Hollyoaks actress dies in car crash  

By Online Desk

Pregnant former Hollyoaks (A British soap opera) actress Frankie Hough has died aged 38 in a fatal car crash while travelling with her two sons and nephew, The Mirror reports.

Frankie, who starred as Jess Holt in the Channel 4 soap, stopped on the hard shoulder of the M66 when she was struck by a speeding vehicle, the report said.

TV star Frankie, her two sons, Tommy, nine and Rocky, two, and nephew Tobias, four, were all transported to hospital via air. Tommy and Tobias are understood to have been put into induced comas.

Frankie, who was pregnant, has since tragically died. Frankie's best friend Debbie Wright said the mum was 18 weeks pregnant, The Mirror said.

The tragic crash occurred on Saturday May 14, but Frankie's TV career has only now been revealed as her co-star Paul Danan paid tribute on social media.

Frankie appeared on Hollyoaks from 2000 to 2001 and went on to other roles in Merseybeat, Heartbeat, Where the Heart Is and Wire in the Blood, the report added.

