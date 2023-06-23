Home Entertainment English

I'm struck by the similarity of Titanic disaster itself: Cameron on Titan submersible tragedy

The filmmaker, who has been on 33 deep-sea dives himself to visit the Titanic's wreckage site, said it's "surreal" that a similar incident has taken place on the same site after over 100 years.

Published: 23rd June 2023 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. (Photo | AP)

This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Titanic" filmmaker James Cameron has said he is struck by the similarities between the 1912 sinking of the iconic ship and the tragic death of a group of passengers aboard a submersible that was en route to see its remains.

The Hollywood veteran, known for directing the 1997 feature film "Titanic" about the disaster, said many people in the deep-submergence engineering community were concerned about the submarine.

"A number of you know of the top players in the community even wrote letters to the company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and needed to be certified and so on. I'm struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night. And many people died as a result," Cameron said in an interview with ABC News.

The filmmaker, who has been on 33 deep-sea dives himself to visit the Titanic's wreckage site, said its "surreal" that a similar incident has taken place on the same site after over 100 years.

"For a very similar tragedy, where warnings went unheeded, to take place at the same exact site with all the diving that's going on all around the world, I think it's just astonishing. It's really quite surreal," he added.

On Thursday, rescue teams found outer parts of the submersible near the site of the Titanic ship wreckage. OceanGate, the company that led the mission, said the 5 passengers are dead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Titanic disaster James Cameron Titan submersible tragedy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp