Billie Eilish opens up about being left 'hurt' by cruel body-shaming critics

Hitting back at some of the criticism, the No Time To Die singer admits that body shaming and bitter comments have left her feeling hurt.

Published: 24th June 2023 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Billie Eilish arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has shared that cruel comments about her body have dented her confidence and said that her younger self would not have been able to cope if she had discovered fame earlier.

The 21-year-old American singer-songwriter has been in the spotlight since 2016 when she was just 14 years old, reports Mirror.co.uk.

But being in the public eye has seen Billie subjected to vicious and cruel comments about her appearance over the years. Hitting back at some of the criticism, the No Time To Die singer admits that body shaming and bitter comments have left her feeling hurt.

Opening up to Vogue magazine, she said: "Dude, I don't even know. It's tough, man. Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about. I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don't think I would be able to exist, to be honest."

She added: "I like myself more than I used to, and I'm more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of bulls**t because it still hurts my feelings like a son of a b***h."

As per Mirror.co.uk, she went on to explain that she tries to find a balance away from the toxic comments by spending time with her friends and walking her dogs. Billie previously explained that removing social media apps from her phone had also helped her navigate the abuse that is directed towards her online.

She previously said on the 'Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend' podcast: "I don't look at it anymore. I deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me. Cause dude, you didn't have the internet to grow up with. For me, it was such a big part of - not my childhood, I wasn't an iPad baby, thank God - but honestly, I feel like I grew up in the perfect time of the internet that it wasn't so internet-y, I had such a childhood, and I was doing stuff all the time."

Back in May, the star hit back at online trolls who criticised her fashion and style choices.

