Blue Beetle to be part of James Gunn’s DCU

By Express News Service

Director Angel Manuel Soto, who is helming Blue Beetle, the upcoming superhero film, has revealed that the film will be part of James Gunn’s DCU.

In an interview with a magazine, Angel said that the film will be part of the universe and the plans for future instalments of DCU. But at the same time, the filmmaker also confirmed that Blue Beetle will not be tied to all the past films, but exists during the same timeline as superheroes do.

Blue Beetle features Xolo Maridueña, who is best known for appearing in the Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai and will be the first film which will have a Hispanic superhero as the lead character. Based on the script written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, the film also stars Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Elpidia Carrillo, Raoul Trujillo, Damián Alcázar, and Susan Sarandon.

Blue Beetle is slated for a theatrical release on August 18.

