Home Entertainment English

Blue Beetle to be part of James Gunn’s DCU

In an interview with a magazine, Angel said that the film will be part of the universe and the plans for future instalments of DCU.

Published: 24th June 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Blue Beetle movie poster.

Blue Beetle movie poster.

By Express News Service

Director Angel Manuel Soto, who is helming Blue Beetle, the upcoming superhero film, has revealed that the film will be part of James Gunn’s DCU.

In an interview with a magazine, Angel said that the film will be part of the universe and the plans for future instalments of DCU. But at the same time, the filmmaker also confirmed that Blue Beetle will not be tied to all the past films, but exists during the same timeline as superheroes do.

Blue Beetle features Xolo Maridueña, who is best known for appearing in the Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai and will be the first film which will have a Hispanic superhero as the lead character. Based on the script written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, the film also stars Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Elpidia Carrillo, Raoul Trujillo, Damián Alcázar, and Susan Sarandon.

Blue Beetle is slated for a theatrical release on August 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Angel Manuel Soto Blue Beetle
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp