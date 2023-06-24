Home Entertainment English

Doja Cat announces massive 2023 North American tour with Ice Spice, Doechii

The announcement arrives a week after Doja Cat released a new single, a fiery rap titled “Attention” that negotiates her relationship with online commentary from fans and critics alike.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat (Photo | Instagram/@dojacat)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: Rapper-singer Doja Cat — the Grammy Award winner, fashion muse, and creator of many TikTok hits — is set to embark on a 2023 North American tour this fall.

Doja Cat will be joined by song of the summer contender Ice Spice and up-and-coming rapper Doechii, as they open on select dates of her 24-date run. The Scarlet Tour kicks off on Halloween night in San Francisco and runs through December 13, with a final show scheduled in Chicago.

The tour will hit most major cities in the US as well as Toronto.

Doja Cat first found mainstream fame when her 2018 single, “MOO!”, went viral. Since then, she’s been nominated for many Grammys, including for her No. 1 single “Say So” and most recent album, 2021′s “Planet Her.” In 2022, she won the Grammy for best pop duo performance for her collaboration with SZA, “Kiss Me More.”

In an effort to bypass bots and scalpers, The Scarlet Tour tickets will be available to fans if they register in advance at Ticketmaster through Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m. Pacific. After that, some fans will receive a presale code. A limited number of tickets will become available to the public on Friday, June 30.

