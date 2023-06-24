Ramanand Sagar's great grand-daughter accuses makers of web series of sexual harassment

By Online Desk

Sakshi Chopra, an internet personality, and great-granddaughter of the legendary Indian filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, has accused the makers of the web series, Social Currency of sexual harassment, Pinkvilla reports.

The internet personality, who usually grabs the limelight for her bold and quirky fashion choices, has taken to her Instagram account to share her ordeal. She claimed that the makers cheated upon her and made false promises until they could get the contract signed by her Pinkvilla said.

The singer stated that the contestants were deprived of basic necessities.

Sakshi Chopra, among other things, narrated the alleged unpleasant experiences she underwent during her participation in the show.

According to Pinkvilla, she continued, "After what one contestant, Mridul openly said about my breasts & my ass, for them to record & play it for everyone to hear, plus make me hear it & hope for a reaction just for the sake of your ratings, after assuring me for one year it’s only a game show - WHAT? @Netflix_in, @Solproductions_ @fazila_sol @showrunnerchad @SanvariAlaghNair & @kamnamenezes allowed him to stay in the same house, locked with me. I cannot even explain how suffocating that was. It showed what these low class producers were capable of doing just for the sake of dirty entertainment..."



