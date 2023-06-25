Home Entertainment English

Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrap Serbia schedule of 'Citadel' India chapter

Billed as a "local Original spy series", the currently untitled project hails from Prime Video and AGBO, the production banner co-founded by the Hollywood filmmaking duo Russo Brothers.

Published: 25th June 2023 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Citadel India

Samantha Ruth-Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. ( Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have finished work on the Serbia schedule of the India chapter of the Prime Video series "Citadel".

Billed as a "local Original spy series", the currently untitled project hails from Prime Video and AGBO, the production banner co-founded by the Hollywood filmmaking duo Russo Brothers.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who previously collaborated with Prime Video on "The Family Man" and "Farzi", serve as showrunners and directors on the upcoming show.

Varun shared a picture with Raj & DK and co-actor Saqib Saleem on his Instagram Stories on Saturday night to announce the completion of the schedule.

"It's a wrap in Serbia boys and girls," the "Bhediya" star captioned the photo.

Samantha posted a snap of a dessert plate on her Instagram Stories, bidding adieu to Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

"Until we meet again Belgrade," "The Family Man" star said.

Written by Sita R Menon along with Raj & DK, the Indian Original "Citadel" series marks Varun's streaming debut.

Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films will also serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by D2R Films, and Amazon Studios, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global "Citadel" universe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Citadel Varun Dhawan Samantha Ruth Prabhu Russo Brothers
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp