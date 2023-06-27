Home Entertainment English

Netflix sets July 28 premiere for Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan-starrer 'DP 2'

The fast-paced thriller revolves around Private An Jun-ho (Jung) and Corporal Han Ho-yeol (Koo) who return to capture army deserters and "bring them back, safe and sound".

Published: 27th June 2023 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

DP 2

A screengrab from the trailer of the Netflix series 'DP 2' (Photo | YouTube)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The second season of the Korean military drama series "DP", starring popular actors Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan, will start streaming on Netflix from July 28.

The Korean arm of streaming service Netflix on Tuesday shared the official teaser and premiere date on its official Twitter handle.

"It will never change if you don't do anything. An unusual story that ordinary people had to go through,  D.P.Season 2. July 28 only on Netflix," the streamer said in the tweet.

Based on the Lezhin webtoon "DP Dog's Day" by Kim Bo-tong, "DP 2" will also see Kim Sung-kyun and Son Suk-ku reprise their roles of Sergeant First Class Park Beom-gu and Captain Im Ji-sub, respectively.

While Jung is popular with Indian fans for K-dramas "Something in the Rain" and "One Spring Night", Koo is known for the Netflix series "Kingdom: Ashin of the North" and acclaimed film "Escape from Mogadishu".

Kim starred in Korean shows such as "Reply 1988" and "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo", whereas Son's credits include "My Liberation Notes" and Korean adaptation of American legal drama "Suits".

The first season of "DP" aired on Netflix on August 27, 2021 and received critical acclaim for its screenplay and the cast's performance.

TAGS
DP 2 Netflix Jung Hae-in Koo Kyo-hwan
