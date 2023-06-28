Home Entertainment English

Actor Kevin Spacey faces trial in London over sexual assault cases

The charges involving men now in their 30s or 40s date from 2001 to 2013 - covering most of the decade when he lived in Britain and served as artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre until 2015.

Published: 28th June 2023 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey is going on trial Wednesday in a London court on charges of sexually assaulting four men as long as two decades ago.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges including sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He could face a prison sentence if convicted.

Spacey has said an acquittal in the case could revive a career that has largely been on ice since sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against the star who won his first Academy Award for a supporting actor in "The Usual Suspects" in 1995.

"There are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London," Spacey said in a rare interview published this month in Germany's Zeit magazine.

He said the media had turned him into a "monster."

The charges involving men now in their 30s or 40s date from 2001 to 2013 - covering most of the decade when he lived in Britain and served as artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre until 2015.

The jury trial in Southwark Crown Court is scheduled to last four weeks.

ALSO READ | Kevin Spacey 'confident' he can clear his name

The actor - charged under his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler - is free on bail.

Spacey's downfall came amid the #MeToo movement in the United States when allegations led to him being written off the Netflix political thriller "House of Cards", where he played the lead character Frank Underwood, a ruthless and corrupt congressional representative who becomes president.

He was cut from the completed film "All the Money in the World", and the scenes reshot with Christopher Plummer.

Spacey became one of the most celebrated actors of his generation in the 1990s, starring in films including "Glengarry Glen Ross" and "LA Confidential".

He won his second Oscar, for Best Actor, in the 1999 movie "American Beauty".

Spacey recently had his first film role in several years, appearing in 2022 in Italian director Franco Nero's "The Man Who Drew God", and playing the late Croatian President Franjo Tudjman in the biopic "Once Upon a Time in Croatia".

He also stars in the unreleased US film "Peter Five Eight".

Italy's National Cinema Museum in Turin gave him its lifetime achievement award in January.

He also taught a masterclass and introduced a sold-out screening of "American Beauty" in what was billed as Spacey's first speaking engagement in five years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kevin Spacey Metoo sexual assault case trial House of cards
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp