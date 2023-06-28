Despite battling stomach cancer, singer Toby Keith says he is feeling pretty good

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer Toby Keith gave an update about his stomach cancer battle just over a year after revealing his diagnosis.

"I'm feeling pretty good," he told The Oklahoman at a pre-Toby Keith & Friends Golf Tournament gala.

"Basically, everything is on the mend... but you never know with cancer, so you have to be prepared."

The 61-year-old country music star said he hopes to be "out on the road" in the autumn if he can regain his energy levels, Page Six reported.

Keith said, "I've got more wind. And I'm thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere, to see if I can get through two hours. All I gotta do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo, and we'll go back to work."

The 'Should've Been a Cowboy' singer revealed that he is still undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

However, he stated that his only tumour had shrunk by one-third and that his bloodwork had been positive, as per Page Six.

"I expect next time I look for that tumour to be even less," he said. "And I've only got one that's shown up."

Keith revealed in June 2022 that in the autumn of 2021, he was diagnosed with stomach cancer and spent six months undergoing chemo, radiation, and surgery.

"I need time to breathe, recover, and relax," he said at the time to his fans. The "Red Solo Cup" singer admitted in December 2022 that his cancer was "debilitating."

"It's pretty debilitating to have to go through all of that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we'll look at something good in the future," he said on CMT Hot 20 Countdown, adding that he was looking forward to "getting back into fighting shape."

