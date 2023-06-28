James Gunn finds his lead stars for 'Superman: Legacy'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor David Corenswet will suit up as Superman for filmmaker James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy", which marks the start of a new chapter in DC Universe (DCU).

The project, which Gunn and his fellow CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran announced in March, has roped in "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan to play Lois Lane, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Corenswet, best known for featuring in two Netflix series "The Politician" and "Hollywood" from Ryan Murphy, beat out the likes of Nicolas Hoult and Tom Brittney to bag the role of Clark Kent aka Superman.

He will be the fourth actor to play the superhero in films after Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill.

Brosnahan, also known for featuring in "House of Cards", bagged the role of Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane over Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor.

The part was earlier played in movies by Margot Kidder, Kate Bosworth, and most recently Amy Adams.

"Superhero: Legacy" deals with the superhero's journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small-town, midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent.

The film, which Gunn also wrote, has a release date of July 11, 2025.

The project will mark the first phase of the revamped slate for the DCU, which also includes upcoming titles "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" with Andy Muschietti as the director, and "The Authority".

LOS ANGELES: Actor David Corenswet will suit up as Superman for filmmaker James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy", which marks the start of a new chapter in DC Universe (DCU). The project, which Gunn and his fellow CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran announced in March, has roped in "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan to play Lois Lane, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter. Corenswet, best known for featuring in two Netflix series "The Politician" and "Hollywood" from Ryan Murphy, beat out the likes of Nicolas Hoult and Tom Brittney to bag the role of Clark Kent aka Superman.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He will be the fourth actor to play the superhero in films after Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill. Brosnahan, also known for featuring in "House of Cards", bagged the role of Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane over Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor. The part was earlier played in movies by Margot Kidder, Kate Bosworth, and most recently Amy Adams. "Superhero: Legacy" deals with the superhero's journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small-town, midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent. The film, which Gunn also wrote, has a release date of July 11, 2025. The project will mark the first phase of the revamped slate for the DCU, which also includes upcoming titles "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" with Andy Muschietti as the director, and "The Authority".