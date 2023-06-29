David Corenswet becomes Clark Kent for James Gunn’s 'Superman: Legacy'

By Express News Service

With James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy planned to go on floors in January 2024, the makers of the film have cast David Corenswet in the titular role.

In addition to David, the film will also feature Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. David has appeared in Netflix series The Politician and films like The Sunlit Night, Affairs of State. Superman: Legacy will not serve as an origin story, but talk about Man of Steel as an established character.

Superman: Legacy will be the first film which will be backed by DC after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over. “I completely relate to Superman, because he’s an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider. And that’s kind of like what I feel like,” James Gunn said to The Hollywood Reporter.



