Gillian Anderson joins Lena Headey in The Abandons

Published: 30th June 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sex Education actor

Actor Gillian Anderson.

By Express News Service

Actor Gillian Anderson who is known for her roles in shows like Sex Education and The Crown has joined the cast of Netflix’s The Abandons which also features Lena Headey in the lead role.

The action drama series is set against the backdrop of the 1850s Oregon. The Abandons is about the story of a group of diverse families pursuing their Manifest Destiny. 

It is a time period in the 19th century US when settlers were aiming at expanding North America. The show is created and executive produced by showrunner Kurt Sutter. 

While Lena will play the role of Fiona, a matriarch who adopts four orphans after being unable to have children of her own, Gillian will play Constance. 

Comments

