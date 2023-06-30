Patrick Wilson starrer 'Insidious: The Red Door' to release in India on this date 

By Express News Service

Insidious: The Red Door, the final chapter of the horror franchise, will hit Indian theatres on July 6, a day before its international release. Patrick Wilson, who is best known for portraying the character, Josh Lambert in the franchise, will be directing the film marking his directorial debut.

Insidious: The Red Door continues a few years after the terrifying event that horrified the Lambert family. Apart from Patrick Wilson, the film will feature Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, Andrew Astor, Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass.

Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell and Scott Teems, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell.

Insidious: The Red Door will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in theatres by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Insidious: The Red Door, the final chapter of the horror franchise, will hit Indian theatres on July 6, a day before its international release. Patrick Wilson, who is best known for portraying the character, Josh Lambert in the franchise, will be directing the film marking his directorial debut. Insidious: The Red Door continues a few years after the terrifying event that horrified the Lambert family. Apart from Patrick Wilson, the film will feature Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, Andrew Astor, Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell and Scott Teems, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Insidious: The Red Door will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in theatres by Sony Pictures Entertainment India. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)