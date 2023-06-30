Home Entertainment English

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building gets stream date

Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, and Ashley Park are the latest additions to the cast of the comedy crime-thriller series. 

Published: 30th June 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

OMINTB

Only murders in the building.

By Express News Service

On Thursday, Selena Gomez took to Twitter to announce the premiere date of season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. Sharing a photo with her two co-leads Steve Martin and Martin Short, the actor shared that the series will premiere on August 8. 

Only Murders in the Building is a comedy-drama about three neighbours Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), who connect over their love for crime podcasts and start one of their own after mysterious murders happen in the surroundings.

The second season of Only Murders in the Building ended with Oliver returning to Broadway with a production featuring high-profile star Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd. After we see some bitterness between Ben and his co-star Charles, the former starts bleeding from his mouth onstage, showing signs of poisoning before dropping dead. With this cliffhanger, the new season will explain how this panned out. 
Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, and Ashley Park are the latest additions to the cast of the comedy crime-thriller series. 

Only Murders in the Building is co-created and written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. 
Martin and Hoffman are executive producers of the series along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The first two seasons of the series are available to stream in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Selena Gomez Only murders in the building Steve Martin Martin Short Disney+ Hotstar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp