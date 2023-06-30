Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building gets stream date

By Express News Service

On Thursday, Selena Gomez took to Twitter to announce the premiere date of season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. Sharing a photo with her two co-leads Steve Martin and Martin Short, the actor shared that the series will premiere on August 8.

Only Murders in the Building is a comedy-drama about three neighbours Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), who connect over their love for crime podcasts and start one of their own after mysterious murders happen in the surroundings.

The second season of Only Murders in the Building ended with Oliver returning to Broadway with a production featuring high-profile star Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd. After we see some bitterness between Ben and his co-star Charles, the former starts bleeding from his mouth onstage, showing signs of poisoning before dropping dead. With this cliffhanger, the new season will explain how this panned out.

Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, and Ashley Park are the latest additions to the cast of the comedy crime-thriller series.

Only Murders in the Building is co-created and written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

Martin and Hoffman are executive producers of the series along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The first two seasons of the series are available to stream in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

