WATCH | Trailer of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S2 hints at characters' love triangle being explored

Set over the course of a Summer, the series is also a coming-of-age story and an adaptation of Jenny Han's young adult novel by the same name.

Published: 30th June 2023 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

A YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 2.

By Express News Service

On Friday, the makers of The Summer I Turned Pretty released the trailer for the second season. The first three episodes of S2 will premiere on July 14, with new episodes following weekly until the season finale on Friday, August 18, 2023. 

The trailer shows that Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) is no more and that the Summer house of the Fishers has been put up for sale. Belly (Lola Tung) gets distant from the Fisher brothers. Eventually, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) calls her up, and the teenagers are on a journey to save the Summer house. The trailer hints at more aspects of the Jeremiah, Belly, and Conrad love triangle being explored in this season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama exploring a love triangle involving a girl and two brothers. Set over the course of a Summer, the series is also a coming-of-age story. The show also Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Alfredo Narciso. The series is an adaptation of Jenny Han's young adult novel by the same name.

The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on June 17, 2022. The series was renewed for a second season even before the release of the first. 

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

