Didn't think directing was possible until working with Ryan Coogler: Michael B Jordan

Creed III is set to hit the theatres on March 3. The film also stars Michael B Jordan and it is backed by Warner Bros.

Published: 01st March 2023 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Michael B Jordan, right, and writer-director Ryan Coogler. (Photo | AP)

Actor Michael B Jordan marks his directorial debut with Creed III. He recently revealed that directing Creed III has fulfilled his long-held dream. that he did not think directing was possible until working with Ryan Coogler. "Directing, for me, was something that I didn't think was possible until working with Ryan Coogler," he said.

"The first time I stepped on set for 'Fruitvale Station' and saw a young black man from a similar place as me, around my age, directing a feature film, I saw myself in him. And Ryan eventually told me, 'Mike, there's no right time for this - when you find something that speaks to you, just jump for it and go for it.' I've been quietly watching and learning, listening, and putting together things that inspire and excite me. And that's what I did with Creed III," he added.

The film is based on a story co-written by the director of the first film Ryan Coogler along with Keenan Coogler.

The film revolves around the boxing world where Adonis Creed, a thriving boxer has a face-off between his former friend and a boxing prodigy Damian, who resurfaces after serving a long sentence in a prison. 
After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison.

Creed III is the third instalment in the successful franchise. 

