Hollywood Walk of Fame: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow honour 'Friends' co-star Courteney Cox

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

The star cast of the most loved Friends series, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox had a reunion recently.

Aniston and Kudrow unveiled the star as Cox was honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to reports, Aniston and Kudrow were among the speakers at the ceremony. They hailed her as a really good human and an extraordinary friend. Kudrow credited Cox for creating one of the most loving and supportive casts in the history of television.

According to mirror.co.uk, Aniston said, "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney and she is responsible for all of that."

"(Courteney) instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another, and that actors need to support and love one another, not compete with one another. Those wise, wise words have stayed with me - I learned them as a young 20-something-year-old actor and that really set me on my path as a young woman and being able to create relationships that I cherish to this very day," Jennifer added.

While Aniston played Rachel Green, Kudrow played Phoebe and Cox took the role of Monica in Friends.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

