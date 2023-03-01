Home Entertainment English

Hollywood Walk of Fame: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow honour 'Friends' co-star Courteney Cox

According to reports, Aniston and Kudrow were among the speakers at the ceremony. They hailed her as a really good human and an extraordinary friend. 

Published: 01st March 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

From left, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox

From left, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox

By Chandhini R
Express News Service

The star cast of the most loved Friends series, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox had a reunion recently.

Aniston and Kudrow unveiled the star as Cox was honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to reports, Aniston and Kudrow were among the speakers at the ceremony. They hailed her as a really good human and an extraordinary friend. Kudrow credited Cox for creating one of the most loving and supportive casts in the history of television. 

According to mirror.co.uk, Aniston said, "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney and she is responsible for all of that."

"(Courteney) instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another, and that actors need to support and love one another, not compete with one another. Those wise, wise words have stayed with me - I learned them as a young 20-something-year-old actor and that really set me on my path as a young woman and being able to create relationships that I cherish to this very day," Jennifer added.

While Aniston played Rachel Green, Kudrow played Phoebe and Cox took the role of Monica in Friends.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Friends Jennifer Aniston Lisa Kudrow Courteney Cox Hollywood Walk of Fame
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp