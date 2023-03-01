Schwarzenegger is back in Netflix series debut Fubar

By Express News Service

The teaser of American actor and film producer Arnold Schwarzenegger’s maiden series Fubar was released by the makers on social media on Monday. The series will premiere on Netflix on May 25.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. Fubar will kick your ass and make you laugh and not just for two hours. You get a whole season,” Arnold was quoted as saying by a Variety report.

As per Netflix, Fubar will revolve around a CIA operative who is on the verge of retirement, discovers a family secret and is forced back into the field for one last job. The action comedy series will have eight episodes and touch upon family relationships, action, and comedy.

It also features Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, and Fortune Feimster.

