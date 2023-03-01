Home Entertainment English

Schwarzenegger is back in Netflix series debut Fubar

The teaser of American actor and film producer Arnold Schwarzenegger’s maiden series Fubar was released by the makers on social media on Monday.

Published: 01st March 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The teaser of American actor and film producer Arnold Schwarzenegger’s maiden series Fubar was released by the makers on social media on Monday. The series will premiere on Netflix on May 25.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. Fubar will kick your ass and make you laugh and not just for two hours. You get a whole season,” Arnold was quoted as saying by a Variety report.

As per Netflix, Fubar will revolve around a CIA operative who is on the verge of retirement, discovers a family secret and is forced back into the field for one last job. The action comedy series will have eight episodes and touch upon family relationships, action, and comedy. 

It also features Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, and Fortune Feimster.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arnold Schwarzenegger Netflix Social media
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp