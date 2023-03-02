Home Entertainment English

Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan to star in Trey Edward Shults’ directorial feature

Actors Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye known as The Weeknd, are set to star in an upcoming film to be directed by Trey Edward Shults.

By Express News Service

The title and rest of the details on the plot of the film are kept under wraps. It is backed by The Weeknd, Reza, Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss with Jenna and Trey serving as the executive producer.

The film will be shot by cinematographer Chayse Irvin who is famous for his work in Blonde. The Weeknd will be scoring the music along with Daniel Lopatin.

Meanwhile, Jenna is currently riding the success of her portrayal of the titular role in Netflix series Wednesday. She will be next seen in Scream VI. Barry, who has been nominated for Oscars for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, will be next seen in Saltburn.
 

