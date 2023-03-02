Home Entertainment English

Nicolas Cage up for doing full-fledged Dracula movie

We earlier reported that actor Nicolas Cage will play the role of a vampire in Chris McKay’s upcoming horror-comedy film Renfield. He plays the role of Dracula in the film.

Published: 02nd March 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Nicolas Cage

Actor Nicolas Cage (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that actor Nicolas Cage will play the role of a vampire in Chris McKay’s upcoming horror-comedy film Renfield. He plays the role of Dracula in the film.

According to Variety, he revealed that he is looking forward to another Dracula project where he can better explore the psyche of the vampire.

“You know, there are some minor moments here where you get to see some of the pathos in Dracula’s eyes. That made me think that maybe one day I might like to try for a whole movie where you’re really understanding the psyche of the character. I didn’t really have the time to delve into that here.”

He noted that he took up the role to challenge himself, and sought inspiration from actor Christopher Lee. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nicolas Cage Dracula
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp