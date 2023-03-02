Nicolas Cage up for doing full-fledged Dracula movie

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that actor Nicolas Cage will play the role of a vampire in Chris McKay’s upcoming horror-comedy film Renfield. He plays the role of Dracula in the film.

According to Variety, he revealed that he is looking forward to another Dracula project where he can better explore the psyche of the vampire.

“You know, there are some minor moments here where you get to see some of the pathos in Dracula’s eyes. That made me think that maybe one day I might like to try for a whole movie where you’re really understanding the psyche of the character. I didn’t really have the time to delve into that here.”

He noted that he took up the role to challenge himself, and sought inspiration from actor Christopher Lee.

