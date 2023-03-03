Home Entertainment English

Lesli Linka Glatter to direct Robert De Niro’s first TV series 'Zero Day'

We had earlier reported that Robert De Niro will be starring in a Netflix limited series titled Zero Day. The series’ story was pitched by  Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim.

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Lesli Linka Glatter (Photo |Twitter)

Lesli Linka Glatter (Photo |Twitter)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Robert De Niro will be starring in a Netflix limited series titled Zero Day. The series’ story was pitched by  Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim. The latest news is that Lesli Linka Glatter will be directing this series. 

Robert De Niro

The plot details of Zero Day have also been revealed. A political thriller, the official logline of the series reads, “Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control?

And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?” 

De Niro’s character is of a former President of the United States, who is looped in to help solve this national conundrum. His role in Zero Day will mark the two-time Oscar Winner’s first starring TV role. 

Director Glatter has previously directed Mad Men and Homeland. Homeland falls into the same genre as Zero Day and had a successful run with 8 seasons.

 Robert De Niro will also executive produce the series along with starring as the lead. There’s no release date set for Zero Day, and it isn’t known when production will begin.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robert De Niro Netflix Zero Day Lesli Linka Glatter
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp