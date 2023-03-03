Lesli Linka Glatter to direct Robert De Niro’s first TV series 'Zero Day'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Robert De Niro will be starring in a Netflix limited series titled Zero Day. The series’ story was pitched by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim. The latest news is that Lesli Linka Glatter will be directing this series.

Robert De Niro

The plot details of Zero Day have also been revealed. A political thriller, the official logline of the series reads, “Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control?

And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?”

De Niro’s character is of a former President of the United States, who is looped in to help solve this national conundrum. His role in Zero Day will mark the two-time Oscar Winner’s first starring TV role.

Director Glatter has previously directed Mad Men and Homeland. Homeland falls into the same genre as Zero Day and had a successful run with 8 seasons.

Robert De Niro will also executive produce the series along with starring as the lead. There’s no release date set for Zero Day, and it isn’t known when production will begin.



