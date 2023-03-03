Sigourney Weaver joins the cast of 'The Gorge'

Home Entertainment English

Sigourney Weaver has joined Miles Teller and Anya Taylor Joy to star in Apple Original Films and Skydance’s The Gorge.

Sigourney Weaver has joined Miles Teller and Anya Taylor Joy to star in Apple Original Films and Skydance’s The Gorge. The film is directed by Scott Derrickson, from a script written by Zach Dean. Miles Teller is also executive producing The Gorge, along with starring. 

While the film is said to be a high-action, genre-bending love story, the plot details of The Gorge are still kept under wraps. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger from Skydance are producing alongside Derrickson, C Robert Cargill, Sherryl Clark, Dean, Adam Kolbrenner and Greg Goodman. 

Sigourney Weaver was last seen in the Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. She also saw the release of Paul Scharder’s Master Gardener. She is currently working on the series, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, and will also be seen reprising her role in Avatar 3 and 4.

