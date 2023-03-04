Glenn Close to lead adaptation of 'The Summer Book'

By Express News Service

Glenn Close will lead the adaptation of the family drama The Summer Book. The book tells the story of a young girl and her grandmother who spend one summer together on an island, in the Gulf of Finland.

The film adaptation will be directed by Charlie McDowell.

The screenplay is written by Robert Jones. McDowell will also produce the film under the Case Study Films banner along with Alex Orlovsky. Lily Collins will be an executive producer for The Summer Book.

Written by Tove Jansson, The Summer Book novel was first published in 1972. Before writing The Summer Book, she wrote the Moomin book series, which consists of nine books which were published from 1945-1970.

She also wrote the novels The True Deceiver (1982) and Fair Play (1989). The Summer Book adaptation will begin filming this Summer in Finland.

