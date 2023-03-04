Home Entertainment English

Glenn Close to lead adaptation of 'The Summer Book'

The Summer Book adaptation will begin filming this Summer in Finland. 

Published: 04th March 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Glenn Close (Photo | AP)

Actress Glenn Close (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Glenn Close will lead the adaptation of the family drama The Summer Book. The book tells the story of a young girl and her grandmother who spend one summer together on an island, in the Gulf of Finland.
The film adaptation will be directed by Charlie McDowell.

The screenplay is written by Robert Jones. McDowell will also produce the film under the Case Study Films banner along with Alex Orlovsky. Lily Collins will be an executive producer for The Summer Book.

Written by Tove Jansson, The Summer Book novel was first published in 1972. Before writing The Summer Book, she wrote the Moomin book series, which consists of nine books which were published from 1945-1970.

She also wrote the novels The True Deceiver (1982) and Fair Play (1989). The Summer Book adaptation will begin filming this Summer in Finland. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Glenn Close The Summer Book Charlie McDowell
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp