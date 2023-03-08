Animated series on Lionel Messi in the making 

By Express News Service

A new animated series on Argentinean footballer Lionel Messi is in the making. Messi will be collaborating with Sony Music Entertainment to develop the project.

The series will throw light on Messi’s childhood as he travels surpassing his obstacles. Targeted at children and young audiences, the series will have music by Sony Music Entertainment’s composers. The series will be made available in English and Spanish among other languages. However, a streaming platform is yet to be attached.

Speaking about the series, Messi was quoted as saying, “Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved animated series and my kids are big fans of animated characters. Being able to participate in an animation project makes me happy, because it fulfills one of my dreams. I would like to thank Sony Music for joining this project and we hope that everyone will like the result, especially the girls and the boys.”

Fernando Cabral, EVP, Business Development, Latin-Iberia Regional, Sony Music Entertainment, said, “It is a privilege for Sony Music to collaborate with Lionel Messi on this project to showcase the power and lessons of sports in partnership with the greatest football player of all time and one of the greatest athletes in history. We look forward to bringing this heartwarming and humbling series to screens for audiences of all ages around the world.”



