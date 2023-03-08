Home Entertainment English

Animated series on Lionel Messi in the making 

A new animated series on Argentinean footballer Lionel Messi is in the making. Messi will be collaborating with Sony Music Entertainment to develop the project.

Published: 08th March 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A new animated series on Argentinean footballer Lionel Messi is in the making. Messi will be collaborating with Sony Music Entertainment to develop the project.

The series will throw light on Messi’s childhood as he travels surpassing his obstacles. Targeted at children and young audiences, the series will have music by Sony Music Entertainment’s composers. The series will be made available in English and Spanish among other languages. However, a streaming platform is yet to be attached.

Speaking about the series, Messi was quoted as saying, “Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved animated series and my kids are big fans of animated characters. Being able to participate in an animation project makes me happy, because it fulfills one of my dreams. I would like to thank Sony Music for joining this project and we hope that everyone will like the result, especially the girls and the boys.”

Fernando Cabral, EVP, Business Development, Latin-Iberia Regional, Sony Music Entertainment, said, “It is a privilege for Sony Music to collaborate with Lionel Messi on this project to showcase the power and lessons of sports in partnership with the greatest football player of all time and one of the greatest athletes in history. We look forward to bringing this heartwarming and humbling series to screens for audiences of all ages around the world.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi animated serieson Messi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp