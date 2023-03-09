Golden Globe winner Chaim Topol, who played Tevye in 'Fiddler on the Roof', dies at 87

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Golden Globe winner Chaim Topol, the Israeli actor famed for his depiction of Tevye in the movie "Fiddler on the Roof," died aged 87, Israeli officials said on Thursday.

Born in Tel Aviv in 1935, Topol grew up there before joining a military entertainment troupe where he was a singer and actor.

Following his army service, he moved to a kibbutz with his wife and worked as a mechanic while continuing performing in a theatre group he formed.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chaim Topol, the star of “Fiddler on the Roof” and one of the stars of our documentary. Our thoughts are with Topol’s family. #chaimtopol #fiddlerontheroof #fiddlersjourneytothebigscreen pic.twitter.com/up0nREVvUE — Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen (@FiddlersJourney) March 9, 2023

He rose to national fame with his 1964 depiction of Sallah Shabati in an Israeli film by that name, a comedy about the difficulties facing Jewish immigrants from Arab countries, winning a Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer.

So sorry to hear my friend #Topol has died. He was one of the first global Israeli celebrities and a very sweet and modest man. Deepest condolences to his family. To coin one of Fiddler's most famous lines - To life, to life, l'chaim! Chaim Topol, we will miss you! pic.twitter.com/ZMkLcHpYti — Uri Geller (@theurigeller) March 9, 2023

In 1966 Topol appeared in the Hollywood film "Cast a Giant Shadow," and the next year began starring in the London stage version of the musical "Fiddler on the Roof" as the protagonist Tevye after playing the same character in an Israeli theatre for a few years.

Fiddler was made into a movie in 1971 with Topol, who won a second Golden Globe for his performance of Tevye the milkman, a Jew in a village in the Russian Empire marrying off his daughters.

He continued acting in the theatre and cinema over the years, including as Milos Columbo in the 1981 James Bond film "For Your Eyes Only," and recorded a number of musical albums as a singer.

Topol was also the Israeli president of the Jordan River Village, a year-round camp for children in Israel with chronic illness. (File Photo | AP)

Topol was awarded the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement in 2015 from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Thursday expressed "deep sorry" on the passing of one of the country's "greatest artists".

"Topol was a multi-faceted artist, with great charisma and energy," Netanyahu said in a statement. "He proudly represented Israel around the world and received international recognition of a kind that few have received."

President Isaac Herzog called Topol "a giant of Israeli culture" who "we'll miss dearly".

President @Isaac_Herzog mourns the passing of Chaim Topol: pic.twitter.com/PXWYUKq8iY — Office of the President of Israel (@IsraelPresident) March 9, 2023

Topol was also the Israeli president of the Jordan River Village, a year-round camp for children in Israel with chronic illness.

A few years ago Topol had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, his son Omer said in a 2022 interview with Yediot Aharonot newspaper.

JERUSALEM: Golden Globe winner Chaim Topol, the Israeli actor famed for his depiction of Tevye in the movie "Fiddler on the Roof," died aged 87, Israeli officials said on Thursday. Born in Tel Aviv in 1935, Topol grew up there before joining a military entertainment troupe where he was a singer and actor. Following his army service, he moved to a kibbutz with his wife and worked as a mechanic while continuing performing in a theatre group he formed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chaim Topol, the star of “Fiddler on the Roof” and one of the stars of our documentary. Our thoughts are with Topol’s family. #chaimtopol #fiddlerontheroof #fiddlersjourneytothebigscreen pic.twitter.com/up0nREVvUE — Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen (@FiddlersJourney) March 9, 2023 He rose to national fame with his 1964 depiction of Sallah Shabati in an Israeli film by that name, a comedy about the difficulties facing Jewish immigrants from Arab countries, winning a Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer. So sorry to hear my friend #Topol has died. He was one of the first global Israeli celebrities and a very sweet and modest man. Deepest condolences to his family. To coin one of Fiddler's most famous lines - To life, to life, l'chaim! Chaim Topol, we will miss you! pic.twitter.com/ZMkLcHpYti — Uri Geller (@theurigeller) March 9, 2023 In 1966 Topol appeared in the Hollywood film "Cast a Giant Shadow," and the next year began starring in the London stage version of the musical "Fiddler on the Roof" as the protagonist Tevye after playing the same character in an Israeli theatre for a few years. Fiddler was made into a movie in 1971 with Topol, who won a second Golden Globe for his performance of Tevye the milkman, a Jew in a village in the Russian Empire marrying off his daughters. He continued acting in the theatre and cinema over the years, including as Milos Columbo in the 1981 James Bond film "For Your Eyes Only," and recorded a number of musical albums as a singer. Topol was also the Israeli president of the Jordan River Village, a year-round camp for children in Israel with chronic illness. (File Photo | AP) Topol was awarded the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement in 2015 from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Thursday expressed "deep sorry" on the passing of one of the country's "greatest artists". "Topol was a multi-faceted artist, with great charisma and energy," Netanyahu said in a statement. "He proudly represented Israel around the world and received international recognition of a kind that few have received." President Isaac Herzog called Topol "a giant of Israeli culture" who "we'll miss dearly". President @Isaac_Herzog mourns the passing of Chaim Topol: pic.twitter.com/PXWYUKq8iY — Office of the President of Israel (@IsraelPresident) March 9, 2023 Topol was also the Israeli president of the Jordan River Village, a year-round camp for children in Israel with chronic illness. A few years ago Topol had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, his son Omer said in a 2022 interview with Yediot Aharonot newspaper.