'Daredevil: Born Again' begins filming

With Charlie Cox playing the titular role, the series is said to be different from the Netflix Daredevil series that the actor was earlier part of.

Published: 10th March 2023 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of 'Daredevil: Born Again' starring Charlie Cox in the lead role.

A still from the trailer of 'Daredevil: Born Again' starring Charlie Cox in the lead role. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Prashanth Vallavan
Express News Service

Daredevil: Born Again, the Disney+ Marvel series based on the visually challenged superhero Darevil has begun filming in New York. With Charlie Cox playing the titular role, the series is said to be different from the Netflix Daredevil series that the actor was earlier part of.

It was earlier announced that Jon Bernthal will be reprising his role as the Punisher for the upcoming series but much like Charlie Cox’s version, his character too will not be the same as the earlier version he played.

It has also been confirmed that Deborah Ann Woll and Eldon Henson, who played Karen Page and Foggy Nelson respectively, in the Netflix series, will not be reprising their roles for Daredevil: Born Again.

Matt Corman and Chris Ord serve as head writers and showrunners for the series.  Although a release date is yet to be confirmed, Daredevil: Born Again is currently scheduled to release during the first half of 2024.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

