Home Entertainment English

Malala's response to Jimmy Kimmel's query about Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine wins internet 

The query was about singer Harry Styles and Hollywood star Chris Pine's 'spit-gate' incident that apparently happened at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Published: 13th March 2023 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Malala Yousafzai arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Malala Yousafzai arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is receiving praise for her graceful response to American television host Jimmy Kimmel's odd query during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for girls' education who miraculously survived a bullet to the head from Taliban in October 2012, attended the glitzy award ceremony as an executive producer of "Stranger at the Gate," which was nominated for the Documentary Short Film honour.

During the ceremony, Kimmel approached Yousafzai and read out a question from a fan named 'Joanne'.

The query was about singer Harry Styles and Hollywood star Chris Pine's 'spit-gate' incident that apparently happened at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

"Your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration. As the youngest Nobel prize winner in history, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?" he asked.

"I only talk about peace," responded a visibly uncomfortable Yousafzai.

To this, Kimmel said, "You know what? That's why you're Malala and nobody else is. That's a great answer, Malala. The winner is malala-land, everybody."

Yousafzai later shared a news clip about the incident on her Twitter handle.

"Treat people with kindness," she simply worded the video.

Many on social media criticised Kimmel.

"Why the hell did jimmy kimmel go up to malala, make that corny a** chris pine and harry styles joke and then call her malala land?? what is wrong with this man #oscars (sic)" tweeted a user.

Another wrote, "The Oscar's was lowkey boring. Somebody shoulda smacked Jimmy Kimmel for his corny a** slap jokes and asking Malala dumb a** questions (sic)."

"Asian people still lost tonight because of jimmy kimmel's horrible banter with malala," read another tweet.

At the ceremony, Yousafzai opted for a glittering floor-length Ralph Lauren silver-sequinned gown with an incorporated head scarf. She also wore an emerald flower ring from Santi Jewels.

Kimmel was also criticised by Indian fans when he called the artists performing on the Oscar-nominated Telugu track "Naatu Naatu" as "Bollywood dancers".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malala Yousafzai Jimmy Kimmel Oscars 2023
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp