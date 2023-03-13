Home Entertainment English

Michael Cuesta roped in to direct Daredevil: Born Again

The series will consist of 18 episodes and will go on floors from March in New York.

Netflix’s Daredevil

Netflix’s Daredevil. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Michael Cuesta, who is known for helming hit TV shows Homeland and Dexter, is set to direct the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again. Michael will be directing the maiden episode of the show which will release in spring 2024. It is to be noted that earlier Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godree have joined the team as writers.

The series will consist of 18 episodes and will go on floors from March in New York. However as per reports, Michael will only direct the pilot episode, while other directors will also be roped in to direct the other parts.

Daredevil: Born Again will follow Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) who is trying to lead a double life of a daytime lawyer and nighttime vigilante hero. Apart from Charlie, the series also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Nikki M. James, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holtrite. 

