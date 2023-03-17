James Gunn to direct Superman: Legacy

By Express News Service

James Gunn took to Twitter to officially announce that he will be directing Superman: Legacy which will release on July 11, 2025.

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

James will also be penning the script of the upcoming feature, which he began before he assumed the position of co-head at the DC Studios in November.

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned,” Peter Safran, co-head of DC Studios, had said earlier, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a long thread on Twitter, James shared how he did not realise that the film’s release date will coincide with his father’s birthday, who he lost three years ago. “It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago - I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved,” he wrote.

He continued that however a little less than a year ago, he could see “a way in” which would centre on Superman’s heritage and finally chose to write the script. While he was initially hesitant to direct, Peter had coerced him into doing it.

“Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I’m incredibly excited as we begin this journey,” James wrote.

However, it is to be noted that Superman will not be played by Henry Cavill who portrayed the character in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.



